PSA: macOS Sequoia 15.2 Breaks SuperDuper Bootable Backups

by

Apple's latest macOS Sequoia 15.2 update has introduced a critical bug that prevents the popular backup utility SuperDuper from creating bootable backups, according to the app's chief developer, Shirt Pocket's Dave Nanian.

superduper macos
The issue stems from a "Resource Busy" error that occurs during the final stages of the backup process when attempting to copy system preboot or recovery files. While similar errors in the past could be resolved by keeping the system awake during backup, Ninian reports that this new bug appears to be more fundamental.

The problem originates from Apple's earlier decision to restrict third-party apps from directly copying the operating system, instead requiring them to use Apple's own replication tools. With these tools now malfunctioning in macOS 15.2, SuperDuper and potentially other backup utilities are unable to create complete bootable backups.

As a temporary workaround, SuperDuper users can still back up their applications, data, and settings using the app's "Backup - all files" option with "Smart Update" enabled. However, this method won't create a bootable backup that can be used for immediate system recovery.

Shirt Pocket has filed a bug report with Apple and is awaiting a resolution, but Nanian is keen to emphasize that since the issue lies within Apple's system components, third-party developers cannot implement their own fixes.

The timing of this bug is particularly concerning for users who rely on bootable backups as part of their data protection strategy, especially given the recent release of macOS 15.2 and the potential for other undiscovered issues. Have you been affected by the bug? Let us know in the comments.

