New Year's Apple Watch Activity Challenge to Take Place on January 1

Apple's next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is set to kick off on Wednesday, January 1, with Apple Watch users able to earn an award by closing all three rings for seven days in a row in January.





Let’s start 2025 off right. Earn this award by closing all three rings for seven days in a row in January.

Apple Watch owners will need to fulfill their stand, exercise, and move goals for seven days sequentially at any time during the month of January to get the New Year's award.

As with all of Apple's Activity Challenges, the New Year challenge will be accompanied by an award that can be viewed in the Fitness app as well as a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.



Apple has hosted a New Year challenge for many years running now, and it is one of many Activity Challenges that the company offers throughout the year to encourage people to meet their Fitness goals.

