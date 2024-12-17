Apple Hit With Criminal Complaints Over Congo Mineral Trade

by

Apple's subsidiaries in France and Belgium have had criminal complaints filed against them by the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is accusing the tech giant of using conflict minerals in its product supply chain (via Reuters).

Apple Logo Spotlight
The complaints allege that Apple is complicit in handling stolen goods and laundering minerals obtained through armed conflicts in the region.

Congo, a major source of tin, tantalum, and tungsten (3T minerals) used in computers and mobile phones, claims that Apple uses minerals pillaged from Congo and laundered through international supply chains. The complaints specifically target Apple France, Apple Retail France, and Apple Retail Belgium, accusing them of covering up war crimes and engaging in deceptive commercial practices. France and Belgium were reportedly chosen because of their perceived strong emphasis on corporate accountability.

Apple claims that it does not directly source primary minerals and conducts regular supplier audits. In its 2023 SEC filing, the company stated that none of its 3T mineral or gold suppliers had financed or benefited armed groups in Congo or neighboring countries.

The complaints focus on ITSCI, a metals industry-funded monitoring scheme designed to help companies perform due diligence on mineral suppliers. Congo's lawyers argue that Apple uses ITSCI as a "fig leaf" to falsely present its supply chain as clean, despite the scheme being suspended by the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), of which Apple is a member.

Competition for minerals has been a significant driver of conflict in Congo's eastern mining regions since the 1990s, resulting in widespread civilian casualties and displacement. Armed groups often sustain themselves through mineral exports that are frequently smuggled through neighboring countries.

The judicial authorities in France and Belgium will now decide whether to investigate the complaints further and bring criminal charges.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Congo, Apple Lawsuits

