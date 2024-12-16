Amazon Takes $200 Off M2/M3 MacBook Air, Available From $799

Amazon is discounting Apple's 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage down to $799.00 in every color. This is a $200 discount on the M2 MacBook Air, and Amazon is currently guaranteeing delivery before Christmas for the computer.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has Midnight, Space Gray, Silver, and Starlight on sale at this price. Although this is a previous generation device, it'll work great for anyone who doesn't need the performance gains introduced with the M3 chip, especially at this discounted price.

There are a few deals on the M3 MacBook Air, but many of them have a delivery estimate for after Christmas. If you don't mind waiting, you can get the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage for $899.00 on Amazon, down from $1,099.00.

