Eufy Launches 4K E30 Indoor Camera With HomeKit Support

Anker brand Eufy has launched a new Apple Home-compatible 4K indoor pan-and-tilt camera, bettering its 2K offering launched back in 2020.



The Eufy Indoor Cam E30 features a 4K resolution for crisp, sharp video, and it is compatible with HomeKit. However, since Apple's Home app only supports the viewing of streams up to 1080p, users will need to use the official Eufy app to see the inside of their property in all its 4K glory.

The E30 connects via the 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band, and the PTZ camera provides a 360-degree view in the horizontal plane, as well as controls within the Eufy app to manually adjust the angle. The camera can also be fixed to ceilings with a mounting plate (included).

The E30 also includes a built-in spotlight enabling standard night vision and color night vision. Users have the option to install an SD card for local on-device recording, minus the associated monthly fees incurred by cloud-based recording plans, but Eufy does still offer a cloud-based option.

As HomeKitNews notes, Eufy has not provided information on whether the Indoor Cam E30 supports HomeKit Secure Video, so buyer beware. But given that most other Eufy models support it, there is a good chance this one does, too.

HomeKit Secure Video is encrypted and stored in iCloud and footage is viewed in the Home app. All detection is also done on-device for privacy purposes, with no data sent to Eufy. This would likely be the preferable option for users who remember Eufy's camera security controversy.

Thanks to improvements in AI, Eufy says that the camera can now distinguish between humans and pets, as well as different types of audio, making it better able to detect, identify, and track movement. The camera also has an integrated speaker, suggesting this model supports two-way audio like other Eufy models.

The Eufy Indoor Cam E30 is available directly from the Eufy website costing $69.99, and the company is currently running a $10 promotional discount using the code WSPEV2ASHVSZ.