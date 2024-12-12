ResMed Debuts Ergonomic Head Strap for Vision Pro

ResMed, a company known for medical devices like CPAP machines, today announced the launch of the Kontor Head Strap, a new accessory designed for the Vision Pro.



The Kontor Head Strap was created to balance softness and support for extended wear time when using the Vision Pro. ResMed says that it uses "ultra-premium" materials that are gentle on the skin, with the device offering six modular counterweights to better balance the Vision Pro's weight on the head.





"Over the last 35 years, our team has constantly pushed the innovation boundaries to create life-changing health technologies that people love," said Justin Leong, Chief Product Officer for ResMed. "With our deep knowledge in engineering head-worn products, we are excited to bring our expertise to designing lightweight and comfortable facial interfaces to the Apple Vision Pro community through the Kontor Head Strap."

The Kontor Head Strap was created from thousands of 3D head and facial scans to provide comfort and stability to Vision Pro wearers. It is available in two sizes, including standard for users that wear a medium or large Dual Loop Band, and small for users who wear a small Dual Loop Band.



Apple will be selling the Kontor Head Strap for $120. More information is available on ResMed's website.