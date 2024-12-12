Apple Watch Ultra 2 Drops to $719.00 Low Price on Amazon With Christmas Delivery
Amazon is taking $80 off a huge collection of Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches this week, including the new Black models. You can get these devices for $719.00, down from $799.00, and many have guaranteed Christmas delivery on Amazon.
The sale includes models with the Ocean Band, Trail Loop, and Alpine Loop, and you'll also find a few of the Natural case color as well, all priced at $719.00. If you're interested in the model with the Milanese Loop, it's on sale for $819.99, down from $899.00.
Black
Natural
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
