Three All-New Radio Stations Arrive on Apple Music

Apple Music today announced the addition of three new global radio stations: Apple Música Uno, ‌Apple Music‌ Club, and ‌Apple Music‌ Chill.



The stations join ‌Apple Music‌ 1, ‌Apple Music‌ Hits, and ‌Apple Music‌ Country. Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Music, Sports, and Beats, said:

Apple Music Radio is the beating heart of our service, representing the intersection of exceptional human voices and curation with cutting-edge technology that shapes and influences culture. We put a lot of time and care into making sure these new radio stations are really bespoke, highly curated, and hosted by some of the world's best music commentators with unique programming that we know our listeners will love.

Apple Música Uno, ‌Apple Music‌ Club, and ‌Apple Music‌ Chill are available to listen to now in the ‌Apple Music‌ app, as well as for free, without a subscription, on the Apple Music Radio website.

More to follow...