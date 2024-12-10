iCloud+ Storage Prices Increased in 10 Countries This Year

Over the past several months, Apple has raised its prices for some or all iCloud+ storage plans in 10 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Nigeria, Egypt, Tanzania, and the Philippines. The updated prices for each of these countries are listed in a support document on Apple's website.



In Japan, for example, prices have increased by around 15%.

Storage Tier Old Pricing New Pricing 50GB ¥130 ¥150 200GB ¥400 ¥450 2TB ¥1300 ¥1500 6TB ¥3900 ¥4500 12TB ¥7900 ¥9000

Local currencies in many of the affected countries have declined against the U.S. dollar over the past few years, and that is likely the underlying reason for the price increases. iCloud+ prices in the U.S. have not changed this year.

iCloud+ plans provide users with extra storage beyond the 5GB of free storage included with iCloud by default. The plans also include some other perks, such as iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email, and HomeKit Secure Video.