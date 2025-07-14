Apple's Tim Cook and Eddy Cue Attend 2025 Sun Valley Conference

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue are attending the 2025 Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Idaho, joining an exclusive gathering of global leaders from the technology, media, finance, and political sectors (via Fortune).



Held annually each July since 1983 in Sun Valley, Idaho, the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference is a private, invitation-only retreat hosted by the investment bank Allen & Co. The event is widely regarded as a discreet venue where high-level strategic discussions take place, often laying the groundwork for significant industry deals. Historically, major acquisitions such as Disney's 1996 purchase of ABC, Jeff Bezos' 2013 acquisition of The Washington Post, and Verizon's 2017 deal for Yahoo can be traced back to discussions held at Sun Valley.

‌Tim Cook‌ has been a frequent attendee at the conference over the last two decades. This year, he returns accompanied by ‌Eddy Cue‌, who oversees Apple's Services division, including Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, the App Store, and Apple TV+.

The week-long conference draws executives, founders, investors, and political figures, offering a setting for informal meetings amid hiking, golfing, and rafting excursions. Attendees include:



‌Tim Cook‌, Apple

‌Eddy Cue‌, Apple

Sundar Pichai, Google

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta

Satya Nadella, Microsoft

Andy Jassy, Amazon

Sam Altman, OpenAI

David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery

Bob Iger, Disney

Spencer Neumann, Netflix

Ted Sarandos, Netflix

Brian Roberts, Comcast

Mike Cavanagh, Comcast

Mary Barra, General Motors

Hiroki Totoki, Sony

Ravi Ahuja, Sony

Daniel Ek, Spotify

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber

Brian Armstrong, Coinbase

John Donahoe, PayPal

Tobias Lütke, Shopify

Neal Mohan, YouTube

Jim Lanzone, Yahoo

Jerry Yang, Yahoo

Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn

Robert Thomson, News Corp.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, WndrCo

Sheryl Sandberg, Meta

Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard

Michael Eisner, Disney

Michael Ovitz, Disney

Casey Wasserman, Wasserman Media Group

Barry Diller, IAC and Expedia Group

Robert Kraft, New England Patriots

Gayle King, CBS Mornings

Roland Fryer, Harvard University

Fred Krupp, Environmental Defense Fund

Ivanka Trump, former White House advisor

Jared Kushner, former White House advisor

Cook and Cue's presence comes at a time when Apple is under scrutiny from both political and industry entities, facing competitive pressures in artificial intelligence, supply chain strategy shifts, and ongoing regulatory attention.