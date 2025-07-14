Apple's Tim Cook and Eddy Cue Attend 2025 Sun Valley Conference
Apple CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue are attending the 2025 Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Idaho, joining an exclusive gathering of global leaders from the technology, media, finance, and political sectors (via Fortune).
Held annually each July since 1983 in Sun Valley, Idaho, the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference is a private, invitation-only retreat hosted by the investment bank Allen & Co. The event is widely regarded as a discreet venue where high-level strategic discussions take place, often laying the groundwork for significant industry deals. Historically, major acquisitions such as Disney's 1996 purchase of ABC, Jeff Bezos' 2013 acquisition of The Washington Post, and Verizon's 2017 deal for Yahoo can be traced back to discussions held at Sun Valley.
Tim Cook has been a frequent attendee at the conference over the last two decades. This year, he returns accompanied by Eddy Cue, who oversees Apple's Services division, including Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, the App Store, and Apple TV+.
The week-long conference draws executives, founders, investors, and political figures, offering a setting for informal meetings amid hiking, golfing, and rafting excursions. Attendees include:
- Tim Cook, Apple
- Eddy Cue, Apple
- Sundar Pichai, Google
- Mark Zuckerberg, Meta
- Satya Nadella, Microsoft
- Andy Jassy, Amazon
- Sam Altman, OpenAI
- David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery
- Bob Iger, Disney
- Spencer Neumann, Netflix
- Ted Sarandos, Netflix
- Brian Roberts, Comcast
- Mike Cavanagh, Comcast
- Mary Barra, General Motors
- Hiroki Totoki, Sony
- Ravi Ahuja, Sony
- Daniel Ek, Spotify
- Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber
- Brian Armstrong, Coinbase
- John Donahoe, PayPal
- Tobias Lütke, Shopify
- Neal Mohan, YouTube
- Jim Lanzone, Yahoo
- Jerry Yang, Yahoo
- Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn
- Robert Thomson, News Corp.
- Jeffrey Katzenberg, WndrCo
- Sheryl Sandberg, Meta
- Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard
- Michael Eisner, Disney
- Michael Ovitz, Disney
- Casey Wasserman, Wasserman Media Group
- Barry Diller, IAC and Expedia Group
- Robert Kraft, New England Patriots
- Gayle King, CBS Mornings
- Roland Fryer, Harvard University
- Fred Krupp, Environmental Defense Fund
- Ivanka Trump, former White House advisor
- Jared Kushner, former White House advisor
Cook and Cue's presence comes at a time when Apple is under scrutiny from both political and industry entities, facing competitive pressures in artificial intelligence, supply chain strategy shifts, and ongoing regulatory attention.