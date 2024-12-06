TSMC 2nm Chip Production Hits 60% Yield, on Track for iPhone 18 Pro
TSMC has achieved better-than-expected results in trial production of its 2-nanometer chip technology, with yield rates exceeding 60%, according to Taiwanese supply chain sources (via Liberty Times Net). The news suggests the company is well-positioned to begin 2nm mass production in 2025, which could see its use in Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models the following year.
The semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly conducting risk trial production at its Baoshan facility in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, where it has implemented a new nanosheet architecture that promises a significant advancement over the current 3nm FinFET process. The company plans to transfer this production experience to its Kaohsiung plant for mass manufacturing, according to the report.
TSMC's progress bodes well for Apple, with a September report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and a more recent rumor claiming that Apple's 2026 iPhone 18 Pro models will exclusively feature chips built on TSMC's 2nm process and 12GB of RAM. The standard iPhone 18 models are expected to continue using an enhanced 3nm process due to cost considerations.
The 2nm process is said to be generating substantial interest from potential customers, particularly in the AI sector. Indeed, company CEO C.C. Wei has noted unexpectedly high demand for the upcoming 2nm technology, suggesting production at scale will be ramped up as soon as is possible to meet that demand.
TSMC's roadmap includes the 2026 introduction of an A16 process (1.6nm-class – not to be confused with Apple's chip nomenclature), which will combine Super Power Rail (SPR) architecture with nanosheet transistors. SPR is expected to provide an 8% to 10% performance increase at the same voltage and complexity, a 15% to 20% power demand decrease at the same frequency and transistor count, and a 7% to 10% chip density increase, depending on the design.
Popular Stories
Apple is expected to kick off 2025 by launching an all-new smart home hub, also referred to as a "command center," as early as March.
The hub is expected to feature around a six-inch display that can be attached to a tabletop base with a speaker, or mounted on a wall. The device is said to run a new "homeOS" operating system with a customizable widget-focused home screen, and it is expected...
Apple seeded the release candidate version of iOS 18.2 today, which means it's going to see a public launch imminently. Release candidates represent the final version of new software that will be provided to the public should no last minute bugs be found, and Apple includes release notes with the RC launch.
The iOS 18.2 release notes provide a look at all of the new features that are coming...
WhatsApp is set to end support for iOS versions older than iOS 15.1 from May next year, removing the chat platform's compatibility with several iPhone models in the process.
From May 5, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus models. Users with those devices won't be able to access the encrypted chat service after the specified date unless they ...
The foldable smartphone market has stalled with customer interest in foldables waning, but that could change when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, according to display analyst Ross Young.
In a report on the current foldable smartphone market, Young says that Apple is expected to "enter the foldable market" in the second half of 2026. Apple's "dominant position in flagship smartphones" could...
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch sometime in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for.
Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as...
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch for 10 more months, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
An imaginative iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models so far:
Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro ...
WIRED today shared in an in-depth interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook, asking questions about AI, Vision Pro sales, pre-recorded keynotes, and more.
The wide-ranging interview covers Apple's pivot toward AI technology, including what Apple Intelligence features Cook finds most useful, Apple's partnership with OpenAI, and the environmental impact of AI. For example, WIRED asked Cook about...