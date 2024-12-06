TSMC 2nm Chip Production Hits 60% Yield, on Track for iPhone 18 Pro

TSMC has achieved better-than-expected results in trial production of its 2-nanometer chip technology, with yield rates exceeding 60%, according to Taiwanese supply chain sources (via Liberty Times Net). The news suggests the company is well-positioned to begin 2nm mass production in 2025, which could see its use in Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models the following year.



The semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly conducting risk trial production at its Baoshan facility in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, where it has implemented a new nanosheet architecture that promises a significant advancement over the current 3nm FinFET process. The company plans to transfer this production experience to its Kaohsiung plant for mass manufacturing, according to the report.

TSMC's progress bodes well for Apple, with a September report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and a more recent rumor claiming that Apple's 2026 iPhone 18 Pro models will exclusively feature chips built on TSMC's 2nm process and 12GB of RAM. The standard iPhone 18 models are expected to continue using an enhanced 3nm process due to cost considerations.

The 2nm process is said to be generating substantial interest from potential customers, particularly in the AI sector. Indeed, company CEO C.C. Wei has noted unexpectedly high demand for the upcoming 2nm technology, suggesting production at scale will be ramped up as soon as is possible to meet that demand.

TSMC's roadmap includes the 2026 introduction of an A16 process (1.6nm-class – not to be confused with Apple's chip nomenclature), which will combine Super Power Rail (SPR) architecture with nanosheet transistors. SPR is expected to provide an 8% to 10% performance increase at the same voltage and complexity, a 15% to 20% power demand decrease at the same frequency and transistor count, and a 7% to 10% chip density increase, depending on the design.