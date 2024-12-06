Google Photos Launches 2024 Recap for Reliving Memories

Google today announced the launch of a 2024 Recap for Google Photos, mimicking the popular year-end recaps that Spotify and Apple Music put out.

According to Google, the Recap is a collection of memories and a set of interesting insights designed to help users "rediscover the moments that made this year special."

The Google ‌Photos‌ Recap highlights memorable photos and videos from the year, pairing them with graphics and cinematic effects. Select users in the United States are able to get a Recap that includes personalized captions generated by the Google Gemini AI model.

Recap will also provide tidbits about the year based on images captured, such as longest photo streak, who you took the most photos of, top colors photographed, and who you smiled most with.

Recap memories and insights can be shared from Google ‌Photos‌ directly to messaging apps and social media apps. The Recap feature is rolling out to Google ‌Photos‌ users as of today.