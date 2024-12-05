iOS 18.2 Lets You Use Natural Language Search in Apple Music and Apple TV

With the iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, macOS Sequoia 15.2, tvOS 18.2, and HomePod 18.2 software updates, Apple has added a new natural language search feature for Apple Music and Apple TV.



In the ‌Apple TV‌ app, you can use casual language search terms to find exactly what you're looking for, typing in genres, actors, and moods. Searches like "movies about natural disasters," "movies with cats," "movies with Zendaya," and "exhilarating movies" all bring up relevant results.

The ‌Apple Music‌ app supports similar searches, and you can look for genres, moods, activity, decades, and more. Examples include "songs about cats," "songs with a vibe," "relaxing songs," "artists similar to Taylor Swift," "sad 80s songs," and "songs about food."

On the ‌HomePod‌, Siri supports ‌Apple Music‌ natural language search so you can ask the personal assistant to play content based on moods and activities, just like you can on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, ‌HomePod‌ software 18.2, tvOS 18.2, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.2 are expected to be released to the public next week.