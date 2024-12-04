AirPods 4 Available for Record Low Black Friday Price of $164.99

Amazon has Apple's AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for $164.99, down from $179.00. This is one of the rare Black Friday deals that has stuck around this week, and right now we're only tracking the sale on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is also an all-time low price on the new AirPods 4 with ANC. The AirPods 4 also feature a redesigned earbud for increased comfort, the H2 chip for improved audio performance, up to 30 hours of battery life, and an IP54 rating for dust, water, and sweat resistance.

