Apple Music Replay 2024 Experience Now Live

Apple has launched Apple Music Replay for 2024, giving subscribers early access to their personalized music listening statistics and trends for the year.



Accessible through music.apple.com/replay, the feature provides users with detailed insights into their music preferences and listening habits over the last 12 months. Apple has been offering monthly replays since February, but now users can view their stats for the full year.

Using the Replay website, subscribers can view a customized Highlight Reel featuring animated cards showcasing their top artists, songs, albums, and genres for 2024 so far. Listeners can also discover if they rank among an artist's top fans with percentage-based "super-fan" designations, providing insight into how they compare to other listeners globally. The cards are accompanied by background music relevant to each statistical highlight.

Apple Music Replay shows precise timestamps for when users reached significant listening milestones throughout the year. The service also provides year-over-year comparisons, allowing subscribers to see how their music preferences have evolved since 2023.

The highlight reel can be viewed on desktop browsers, but it looks better when visited on mobile devices. Elsewhere, below the reel, are more detailed breakdowns of listening history, including top playlists and stations.

For easy access to your most-played tracks, you can add your Apple Music Replay 2024 playlist directly to the Music app. However, unlike Spotify's Wrapped feature, Apple Music Replay remains a web-based experience, with the Music app only able to play the curated playlist of top songs once added through the website.

To access your personalized Apple Music Replay 2024 experience and view their music statistics, visit music.apple.com/replay and sign in with your Apple Account.