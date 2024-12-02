Tesla App for Apple Watch Coming This Month

Tesla will soon allow Apple Watch users to unlock and control their vehicle using a dedicated watchOS app for the first time.



Tesla today announced that, starting later this month, owners will gain the ability to use their Apple Watch as a digital key for their car, providing functions previously limited to the smartphone app. The upcoming watchOS app will enable users to unlock or lock their vehicle, open the trunk and frunk, check the battery status, and adjust climate control settings.

Currently, Tesla owners using smartwatches have to rely on third-party applications like Watch for Tesla to perform many of these functions. Tesla will automatically install the Apple Watch version for users who update the companion app on their iPhones later this month as the new version rolls out. Users of Wear OS devices currently have no timeline for receiving a similar app. The watchOS app is part of Tesla's broader annual holiday update, which includes features like remote access to Sentry Mode recordings and improvements to navigation.