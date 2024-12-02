Apple Sued for 'All-Seeing Eye' Employee Device Monitoring Policy

California Apple employee Amar Bhakta has filed a lawsuit against Apple for alleged labor violations, accusing the Cupertino company of suppressing employee speech, invading employee privacy though surveillance and inspecting personal data, and clawing back earned wages (via Semafor).



Bhakta sued Apple after Apple prohibited him from speaking about his work experience on podcasts and also instructed him to remove information about his "working conditions and work experiences" from his LinkedIn profile. He says that Apple's policies prevent employees from adequately describing their job responsibilities, accomplishments, and professional growth on sites like LinkedIn, hindering their ability to find employment.

Further, Bhakta claims that Apple employees are prohibited from disclosing the skills, knowledge, and experience they gained at Apple when working for a subsequent employer, plus they are not allowed to speak with each other or outsiders about problems at work like harassment, discrimination, or unfair treatment.

Apple employees are required to use Apple devices, software, and services, and the devices "collect and use the valuable personal data" of employees during non-work periods. The lawsuit states that employees have to agree to physical, video, and electronic surveillance by Apple, with Apple able to search Apple and non-Apple devices and other property when an employee is on "company premises," including in a home office. The Apple ecosystem is described as a "prison yard" for employees, with workers subject to "Apple's all-seeing eye" both on and off duty.

The lawsuit takes issue with Apple's requirement that employees use Apple collaboration tools with an iCloud account, often a personal ‌iCloud‌ account. Bhakta says Apple allowed him to choose to use an Apple-owned iPhone or a personal ‌iPhone‌ for work, and when he chose his personal phone, Apple installed an eSIM and VPN, and required him to use his personal ‌iCloud‌ account to collaborate with colleagues. He claims that Apple has forced him to remain an Apple consumer, and that he is required to continue to patronize Apple.

Bhakta was hired at Apple in July 2020 as a Digital Ad Tech/Operations Manager, and he was required to sign documents listing the the Apple policies that are cited in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks damages for violations of the California Labor Code as well as "appropriate injunctive relief" to protect California Apple employees from future violations.