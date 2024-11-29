Black Friday Streaming Deals Include Big Savings on Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, and Peacock

Black Friday is here, and while there are tons of deals on physical products, you can also find great savings on streaming memberships today. Some of the biggest services have great discounts for new and select returning members this week, including Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, and Peacock.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Disney+ and Hulu

Starting with the Disney+ and Hulu bundle, you can get Hulu (with ads) and Disney+ (with ads) for $2.99 per month for an entire year, down from the regular $10.99 per month price. This offer is valid for new and eligible returning Hulu/Disney+ subscribers.

As usual, this offer will revert to the regular $10.99 per month price (or then-current regular monthly price) at the end of your first year. Shoppers have until 11:59 p.m. PST on December 2 to take advantage of this offer.

Additionally, if you just want Hulu (with ads), you can get it for $0.99 per month for a year, down from $9.99 per month.



Paramount+

You can get either Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with Showtime for $2.99 per month for your first two months this Black Friday. Paramount+ Essential is typically priced at $7.99 per month, while Paramount+ with Showtime is typically priced at $12.99 per month.

Shoppers should remember that this deal is only for the first two months of your Paramount+ subscription, and after that period it will return to its regular pricing structure. Paramount+ is only focusing on monthly plans this Black Friday, and there are no deals on annual plans.



Peacock

Peacock has one of the best all-around streaming deals this week. You can get a full year of Peacock (premium annual plan) for $19.99, down from $79.99. You can also opt to pay $1.99 per month for six months. This plan includes ads.

This sale will run through December 2, and is available to new and select returning customers.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.