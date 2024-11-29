Apple Increases Trade-In Values for iPad Models
Apple today increased trade-in values for iPad models in the United States, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, and iPad mini.
Most adjustments were slight: iPad trade-in values increased by up to $35, with pre-owned iPad Pro models gaining the most value. The latest trade-in values are listed below:
- iPad Pro: Up to $555 (vs. $520)
- iPad Air: Up to $275 (vs. $270)
- iPad: Up to $190 (vs. $185)
- iPad mini: Up to $215 (vs. $210)
The full list of trade-in values, including those for Macs, iPhones, and Android smartphones, can be found on Apple's trade-in website.
