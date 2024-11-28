Here is Apple's Annual Holiday Season Ad

Apple today shared its annual holiday season ad. The video is titled "Heartstrings" and highlights the new hearing aid feature on AirPods Pro 2.

"For so many of us, sound and how we hear shape how we connect to the world around us," said Apple, in the video description. "Yet, people with hearing loss wait an average of 10 years before getting their hearing tested and fitted for hearing aids. Leaving millions unaware they're living with hearing loss and without the assistance they need."

"Now with the world's first end-to-end hearing health experience, you have access to a Hearing Test that provides scientifically validated results within minutes and the ability to activate a clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature on your AirPods Pro 2 — right from home," added Apple.