Amazon Drops Price of Black Apple Watch Ultra 2 to $699.99 for Black Friday

Amazon is taking $99 off a collection of Black Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches this week, now priced at $699.99, down from $799.00. You will need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see these discounts at checkout.

This sale beats the previous all-time low price by about $20, and Amazon has most of the new Black Apple Watch Ultra 2 models on sale at this price. This includes models with the Ocean Band, Trail Loop, and Alpine Loop. If you're interested in the model with the Milanese Loop, it's on sale for $819.00.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

