Amazon Drops Price of Black Apple Watch Ultra 2 to $699.99 for Black Friday
Amazon is taking $99 off a collection of Black Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches this week, now priced at $699.99, down from $799.00. You will need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see these discounts at checkout.
This sale beats the previous all-time low price by about $20, and Amazon has most of the new Black Apple Watch Ultra 2 models on sale at this price. This includes models with the Ocean Band, Trail Loop, and Alpine Loop. If you're interested in the model with the Milanese Loop, it's on sale for $819.00.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.
