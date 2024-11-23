New MacBook Pro Speakers Are Most Affordable to Repair Since 2015

by

For the first time in nearly a decade, Apple is able to repair individual MacBook Pro speakers without replacing other components too.

2024 MacBook Pro Space Black
In a memo shared with Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers this week, Apple said it is offering speakers as standalone repair parts for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips. This is the first time Apple has made individual MacBook Pro speaker parts available since 2015.

For all MacBook Pro models released between 2016 and 2023, Apple replaces the entire "top case" with the battery and other components for speaker repairs. This results in out-of-warranty speaker repairs costing hundreds of dollars more than they should, so standalone speaker parts will make these repairs far more affordable.

Even better, the speaker parts will not be limited to technicians at the Genius Bar and Apple Authorized Service Providers. Apple has already shared speaker repair manuals for the new MacBook Pro models on its website, so it should make the standalone speaker parts available to order through its self-service repair store soon.

The repair procedure is fairly complex, involving the use of Kevlar thread, speaker installation caps, and a single-use battery cover, so the average customer will likely want to rely on an experienced technician to ensure it is done correctly. Fortunately, those who opt to go down that route should pay far less than they would have before.

Update: According to a reliable source, Apple is now giving technicians access to individual speaker parts for ALL 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon, going back to models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. It remains to be seen if those parts for older models will be added to the self-service repair store too.

