Apple Announces Shazam Has Identified More Than 100 Billion Songs

by

Apple today announced that music recognition tool Shazam has identified more than 100 billion songs since it launched. Shazam started as an SMS service in the U.K. in 2002, and it became one of the first iPhone apps available on the App Store in 2008.

Shazam 100 Billion
Apple shared some fun comparisons for this statistic:

- That's equivalent to 12 songs identified for every person on Earth.
- A person would need to use Shazam to identify a song every second for 3,168 years to reach 100 billion.
- That's more than 2,200x the number of identifications of Shazam's top song ever, "Dance Monkey," with over 45 million tags.
- Shazam Predictions 2023 alum Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" was the first track released this year to hit 10 million recognitions, and the fastest, doing so in 178 days. At that pace, it would take more than 4,800 years for it to hit 100 billion.

Apple acquired Shazam in 2018, and it now powers the Music Recognition feature built into iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Shazam is deeply integrated across Apple's software platforms, including in Control Center, Siri, as an Action button option on iPhone 15 Pro models and all iPhone 16 models, as a Smart Stack widget on the Apple Watch, and more.

The playlist below includes Shazam's top 100 most-identified songs, with the list currently topped by the 2019 song "Dance Monkey" by Tones and I.

Tag: Shazam

Popular Stories

airtag purple

AirTag 2 Rumored to Launch Next Year With These New Features

Sunday November 17, 2024 5:18 am PST by
Apple released the AirTag in April 2021, so it is now three over and a half years old. While the AirTag has not received any hardware updates since then, a new version of the item tracking accessory is rumored to be in development. Below, we recap rumors about a second-generation AirTag. Timing Apple is aiming to release a new AirTag in mid-2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman....
Read Full Article90 comments
Magic Mouse Next to Keyboard

No, Apple CEO Tim Cook Didn't Say He Prefers Logitech's MX Master 3 Over the Magic Mouse

Sunday November 17, 2024 3:03 pm PST by
While the Logitech MX Master 3 is a terrific mouse for the Mac, reports claiming that Apple CEO Tim Cook prefers that mouse over the Magic Mouse are false. The Wall Street Journal last month published an interview with Cook, in which he said he uses every Apple product every day. Soon after, The Verge's Wes Davis attempted to replicate using every Apple product in a single day. During that...
Read Full Article320 comments
New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

18 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.2

Wednesday November 13, 2024 2:09 am PST by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 next month, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls incoming as well....
Read Full Article26 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 1 Redux

'iPhone 17 Air' Rumored to Surpass iPhone 6 as Thinnest iPhone Ever

Monday November 18, 2024 1:07 pm PST by
In a research note with Hong Kong-based investment bank Haitong today, obtained by MacRumors, Apple analyst Jeff Pu said he agrees with a recent rumor claiming that the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" will be around 6mm thick. "We agreed with the recent chatter of an 6mm thickness ultra-slim design of the iPhone 17 Slim model," he wrote. If that measurement proves to be accurate, there would be ...
Read Full Article148 comments
iPhone 7 Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter

Apple Seemingly Discontinuing Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter Introduced Alongside iPhone 7

Sunday November 17, 2024 12:33 pm PST by
It appears that Apple is discontinuing the Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter that it released alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in 2016. The adapter was recently listed as "sold out" on Apple's online store in the U.S. and most other countries, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The adapter remains available from Apple in only a handful of countries, such as...
Read Full Article168 comments
Apple TV 4K hero 221018 feature

It's 2009 Again: Apple is Apparently Reconsidering Making a TV

Sunday November 17, 2024 5:27 am PST by
Between around 2009 and 2011, it was repeatedly rumored that Apple would be releasing a TV, but that obviously never happened. Now, a decade-and-a-half later, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says the idea is back on the table. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman briefly mentioned that Apple has been "evaluating" the "idea of making an Apple-branded TV set." He did not provide any further...
Read Full Article379 comments

Top Rated Comments

MrGimper Avatar
MrGimper
17 minutes ago at 07:14 am
May sound stupid, but this still amazes me that this actually works and started all those years back. For me, a definite "WOW" moment.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nathan_reilly Avatar
nathan_reilly
22 minutes ago at 07:09 am
i think it'd be fun to see heat maps of who is discovering what, where!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
19 minutes ago at 07:12 am
Yes but how many did it not identify? SoundHound allows you to save the request until later and then check it again and then it might find it. :rolleyes:

What about top USA search results?

Never heard of dance monkey, I’ll have to check it out now. :p
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
System603 Avatar
System603
18 minutes ago at 07:12 am
For less mainstream or local music I'm often more successful with SoundHound FWIW. Even more so with less than ideal background noise. Although I still envy a bit Pixel's on-device constant music recognition... Shazam's continuos mode never really worked reliably on my devices ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments