Facebook Messenger Gains Siri Integration, Audio and Video Voice Messages and More

Facebook today announced several updates for its Messenger platform, introducing Siri call integration, new AI features, support for HD video calls, and audio and video voice messages.

facebook messenger new features
iPhone users can now ask ‌Siri‌ to make a call or send a message through the Messenger app. "Hey ‌Siri‌, send a message to [person] on Messenger" will now work for hands-free calls. This is a feature that Apple has offered for some time, but Messenger did not support it until now.

Facebook is also adding audio and video voice messages, mirroring a FaceTime feature that Apple introduced with iOS 17. Messenger users can leave audio or voice messages when a Messenger call isn't picked up.

Messenger now supports HD video calls, background noise suppression, and voice isolation for clearer call quality when using Messenger. HD is enabled by default for calls made on Wi-Fi, and it can be added for cellular calls as well in the Messenger settings.

In the near future, Messenger will support AI backgrounds in Messenger video calls. Creating a personalized AI background can be done by tapping on the effects icon in the sidebar of a video call and choosing the "Backgrounds" option.

More information about the new Messenger announcements can be found on Facebook's website.

breenmask Avatar
breenmask
33 minutes ago at 01:57 pm
great. I'll add that to the list of things I'll never use.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
louis^ Avatar
louis^
31 minutes ago at 02:00 pm
The Facebook Messenger is a privacy nightmare
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Havalo Avatar
Havalo
28 minutes ago at 02:03 pm
Excellent way to train ZuckAI
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
