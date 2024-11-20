iOS 18.2 Introduces 'All Rings Closed' Activity Awards for Apple Watch

As spotted by Mohammad Aldarawish and others, the upcoming iOS 18.2 and watchOS 11.2 updates add new "All Rings Closed" activity awards for the Apple Watch.



Apple Watch users can earn these awards for closing all three Move, Exercise, and Stand/Roll rings for 100 days, 365 days, 500 days, and 1,000 days, and at every 250-day interval above 1,000 days. One person showed off an impressive 3,250-day award, and tomorrow will be the 3,500-day mark since the Apple Watch launched in 2015, so anyone with a perfect track record of closing their rings should unlock that one very shortly.

The awards are applied retroactively as necessary, with past dates of completion shown in the Awards section of the Fitness app on the iPhone.

iOS 18.2 and watchOS 11.2 are currently in beta testing. The software updates are expected to be released to the public in early December.