Pro Display XDR 2 Expected to Feature Quantum-Dot Technology

by

In a blog post this week, Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young said that he expects Apple's next-generation Pro Display XDR to feature the same quantum-dot display technology adopted by the latest MacBook Pro models.

Pro Display XDR 2 Feature
It is unclear if Young confirmed this information with his sources, or if it is merely a prediction, but he is a display industry expert and his track record with display-related rumors for future Apple products is quite good. For example, he was the first source to reveal that iPhone 16 Pro models would feature larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays.

In a social media post last week, Young said the latest quantum-dot display films have equal to better color gamut support, and offer improved motion performance, compared to the KSF phosphor film that he said Apple uses for the existing Pro Display XDR and previous MacBook Pro models. This means the Pro Display XDR 2 could have improved color accuracy and faster response times compared to the current model.

Apple released the Pro Display XDR in 2019, alongside an updated Mac Pro, and the external monitor has not received any hardware upgrades since then. The high-end 32-inch monitor features an LCD panel with LED backlighting, 6K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 1,600 nits of brightness, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. In the U.S., the monitor starts at $4,999, but the optional Pro Stand costs $999 extra.

In 2022, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was working on an updated version of the Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip, something the current model lacks. In the Studio Display, an A13 Bionic chip powers features such as Center Stage camera framing, spatial audio, and Siri voice commands. Additional features that customers are hoping for include a built-in camera, speakers, and a higher refresh rate.

At this point, it is unclear when Apple might release a Pro Display XDR 2.

Related Roundups: Apple Pro Display XDR, Apple Studio Display
Related Forum: Mac Accessories

Popular Stories

airtag purple

AirTag 2 Rumored to Launch Next Year With These New Features

Sunday November 17, 2024 5:18 am PST by
Apple released the AirTag in April 2021, so it is now three over and a half years old. While the AirTag has not received any hardware updates since then, a new version of the item tracking accessory is rumored to be in development. Below, we recap rumors about a second-generation AirTag. Timing Apple is aiming to release a new AirTag in mid-2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman....
Read Full Article88 comments
Magic Mouse Next to Keyboard

No, Apple CEO Tim Cook Didn't Say He Prefers Logitech's MX Master 3 Over the Magic Mouse

Sunday November 17, 2024 3:03 pm PST by
While the Logitech MX Master 3 is a terrific mouse for the Mac, reports claiming that Apple CEO Tim Cook prefers that mouse over the Magic Mouse are false. The Wall Street Journal last month published an interview with Cook, in which he said he uses every Apple product every day. Soon after, The Verge's Wes Davis attempted to replicate using every Apple product in a single day. During that...
Read Full Article310 comments
New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

18 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.2

Wednesday November 13, 2024 2:09 am PST by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 next month, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls incoming as well....
Read Full Article25 comments
iCloud General Feature

Apple Acknowledges iCloud Notes Disappearing and Explains How to Fix

Saturday November 16, 2024 9:45 am PST by
Earlier this month, we reported about some iPhone users temporarily losing all of their notes in the Notes app after accepting Apple's updated iCloud terms and conditions. Apple has now indirectly acknowledged this issue in a new support document that outlines steps to follow if your iCloud notes are not appearing on your iPhone, iPad, or Vision Pro. Fortunately, the notes can be re-synced...
Read Full Article68 comments
iPhone 7 Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter

Apple Seemingly Discontinuing Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter Introduced Alongside iPhone 7

Sunday November 17, 2024 12:33 pm PST by
It appears that Apple is discontinuing the Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter that it released alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in 2016. The adapter was recently listed as "sold out" on Apple's online store in the U.S. and most other countries, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The adapter remains available from Apple in only a handful of countries, such as...
Read Full Article167 comments

Top Rated Comments

RenegadfeMonste Avatar
RenegadfeMonste
27 minutes ago at 08:18 am
It will be 8k, 120Hz for $10,000 not including the stand.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Paddle1 Avatar
Paddle1
29 minutes ago at 08:17 am
But will it still be 60Hz?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tcphoto1 Avatar
tcphoto1
26 minutes ago at 08:19 am
I'm looking to upgrade my Apple Display but would never consider the XDR, it's overpriced and lacks current features. The Studio Display is quite old and also overpriced but I'd consider an updated model if offered.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mcru21 Avatar
mcru21
20 minutes ago at 08:25 am
wow, who could've guessed
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lkrupp Avatar
lkrupp
13 minutes ago at 08:32 am

The bigger question is will Apple still try to milk you with the $1,000 stand?
Remember the wheels for the original Mac Pro cheese grater?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HJM.NL Avatar
HJM.NL
11 minutes ago at 08:34 am

The bigger question is will Apple still try to milk you with the $1,000 stand?
Sure they will! That’s Timmy’s new business model. Milk your customers dry.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments