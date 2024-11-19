Report: Google Merging Chrome OS Into Android to Rival iPad
Google is working on a multi-year project to fully migrate Chrome OS to Android as part of an effort to better compete with Apple's iPad, according to a new report from Android Authority citing an internal source at the company.
The initiative would apparently see future Chromebook devices shipping with a desktop-optimized version of Android rather than Chrome OS, which would be a major shift in Google's operating system strategy. Google announced in June 2024 that Chrome OS would begin incorporating portions of Android's technical foundation, but the reported plans go much further toward a complete merger of the two platforms.
Google is already laying groundwork for the transition by developing a new version of Chrome for Android with extension support and a Terminal application for running Linux apps. The company is also working on improved keyboard, mouse, and external display support for Android, along with features like multiple desktop spaces.
The consolidation aims to create a more unified platform that can better challenge Apple's dominance in the high-end tablet market while allowing Google to more efficiently manage its development resources. Currently, neither Chrome OS nor Android has successfully competed with iPad, despite the multitasking shortcomings of iPadOS.
The report notes that the strategy could also benefit the Android ecosystem by expanding its user base and making it more attractive to developers. Meanwhile, a separate report from Android Headlines suggests Google is developing a high-end Pixel-branded laptop, which could potentially showcase the new desktop-oriented Android platform.
Google has not officially confirmed plans to phase out Chrome OS in favor of Android, and the company declined to comment on the report when contacted by Android Authority.
