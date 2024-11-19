Corsair Debuts K65 Plus Wireless Keyboard and M75 Mouse for Mac

Corsair has announced Mac-compatible versions of its K65 Plus Wireless keyboard and M75 Wireless mouse, offering both peripherals in exclusive "Glacier Blue" and "Frost" color options designed to complement Apple devices.



The K65 Plus Wireless is a 75% mechanical keyboard featuring pre-lubricated MLX Red v2 linear switches with integrated sound dampening for quieter typing. It includes Mac-specific Command and Option keys and supports connectivity via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless, with battery life rated at up to 266 hours on a single charge.

Meanwhile, Corsair's M75 Wireless mouse features an ambidextrous design weighing 89 grams and includes a 26K DPI Marksman optical sensor. The mouse connects via Bluetooth or Corsair's proprietary Slipstream wireless technology.

Both peripherals can be customized through Corsair's iCUE software, which is now available for macOS, allowing users to adjust key assignments, lighting effects, and other settings. However, according to Gizmodo, the keyboard requires the use of a bundled USB-C to USB-A converter from Anker to connect it to new Macs that don't come with legacy USB-A ports, so that's something to keep in mind.

The Frost versions of the K65 Plus Wireless keyboard and M75 Wireless mouse are available now through Apple's online store, priced at $179.95 and $129.95 respectively. The Glacier Blue variants will be available at a later date.