DoorDash Now Integrates With Reminders App on iPhone for Groceries

DoorDash today announced that its iPhone app now lets users import their grocery lists from the Reminders app, making it quicker to add items to a cart.



Since the release of iOS 17 last year, Apple's built-in Reminders app on the iPhone can automatically sort groceries into categories, such as produce and baked goods. And now those lists can be synced with the DoorDash app for grocery delivery.

Once a grocery list has been imported to DoorDash, the app surfaces various items from the list that are available for delivery, for faster and easier shopping.

An update to the DoorDash app is available on the App Store today.