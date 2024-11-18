Apple Seeds Third Beta of tvOS 18.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming tvOS 18.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming a week after second tvOS 18.2 beta.



Registered developers are able to download the tvOS 18.2 update by opting in to the beta through the Settings app on the Apple TV. A registered developer account is required.

tvOS 18.2 adds improved support for projectors with a 21:9 aspect ratio and several other aspect ratio options to choose from. The update allows the ‌Apple TV‌ to automatically detect the aspect ratio of your device, selecting the correct setting.