'Croissant' App for Cross-Posting on Threads, Bluesky, and Mastodon Coming to Mac and iPad
Over the past few weeks, millions of people have signed up for Threads and Bluesky. With those platforms and Mastodon, there are now three prominent alternatives to X, but this means there are now more social media communities to be part of than ever. Posting across all three platforms can be tedious, but thankfully there is an app for that.
Croissant is a well-designed iPhone app that allows you to cross-post across Threads, Bluesky, and Mastodon simultaneously, complete with support for images, hashtags, and tagging other accounts with the correct handle per platform. This convenience comes at a cost, as you will need to pay $2.99 per month, $19.99 per year, or a one-time fee of $59.99 to unlock the app's core function of posting across multiple accounts.
The developers of the app Aaron Vegh and Ben McCarthy are currently working on expanding the app to the Mac and iPad. In the meantime, the iPhone Mirroring feature on macOS Sequoia is a decent solution for using the iPhone app on the Mac.
Croissant does not support posting to X, but it is a useful tool for those who have jumped ship from the website formerly known as Twitter.
App Store link: Croissant - Cross-Posting
