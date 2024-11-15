Best Apple Deals of the Week: Early Black Friday Prices Arrive for Apple Watch Series 10, MacBook Air, and More

This week's best deals include new record low prices on Apple Watch Series 10 at $50 off, as well as great deals on AirPods 4, M2 MacBook Air, and Magic Keyboard for the M4 iPad Pro.

Apple Accessories

What's the deal? Save on Apple's first party accessories

Save on Apple's first party accessories Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon has a few solid discounts on Apple's Magic Keyboards and MagSafe Chargers this week, including all-time low prices on the former accessories, both of which are for the M4 iPad Pro.



Apple Watch Series 10

What's the deal? Take $50 off Apple Watch Series 10

Take $50 off Apple Watch Series 10 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon hosted a few low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10 this week, with record low prices on both the 42mm and 46mm GPS models still available. This includes the 42mm GPS model for the all-time low price of $349.00 in multiple colors and styles, down from $399.00.



M2 MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $250 off M2 MacBook Air

Take $250 off M2 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

One of the most notable deals of the week was on the 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, available for just $749.00, down from $999.00, and this sale has since expanded to include more colors. Overall, this is a solid second-best price on the previous generation MacBook Air, and the 512GB model is seeing a similarly steep discount on Amazon.



AirPods

What's the deal? Take $10 off AirPods 4

Take $10 off AirPods 4 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon took $10 off both models of the AirPods 4 this week, starting at $119.00 for the base model without Active Noise Cancellation. Both deals are still available to purchase today, and right now only Amazon has the discounts.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.