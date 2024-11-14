Resident Evil 2 Coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac on December 10

Capcom's Resident Evil 2 remake will launch on Apple devices on December 10, making it the fourth Resident Evil title to arrive on Apple's mobile platforms.



The game will be available as a free download with a trial version, after which players can purchase the full game. While pricing hasn't been officially announced, it's likely to cost between $19.99 and $59.99, based on other Resident Evil titles on the App Store.



A deadly virus engulfs the residents of Raccoon City in September of 1998, plunging the city into chaos as flesh eating zombies roam the streets for survivors. An unparalleled adrenaline rush, gripping storyline, and unimaginable horrors await you. Witness the return of Resident Evil 2.

Resident Evil 2 requires an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 series model to run, along with iPads and Macs equipped with M1 chips or later. The game will support cross-progression across supported Apple devices, so players can continue their progress whether playing on iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Capcom says it will be a universal purchase, meaning a single purchase grants access across all compatible Apple devices.

