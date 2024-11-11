New Apple Stores Planned for Downtown Detroit, Miami, and Elsewhere

by

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last year leaked Apple's internal roadmap for more than 50 new and relocated retail stores through 2027, and so far the list has proven to be accurate, beyond Apple missing some of its estimated timeframes.

iPhone 16 Apple Store
Some of the new and relocated stores in the list that have since opened in the U.S. include Apple Del Amo in California, Apple Birkdale Village in North Carolina, Apple South Shore in Massachusetts, Apple Tice's Corner in New Jersey, Apple Mall of Georgia in Georgia, Apple Bridge Street in Alabama, and Apple Fairfax Corner in Virginia. The list also mentioned that Apple Roosevelt Field in New York and Apple La Encantada in Arizona would be relocating, and both of those stores recently moved to temporary locations.

Several other projects on the list are moving forward, based on reports and other information that has surfaced online in recent months.

Apple will likely be moving into multiple street-facing retail units between 1426 and 1434 Woodward Avenue in Downtown Detroit, Michigan, sources told Crain's Detroit Business last month. The publication shared a photo showing that construction is already underway on the project, but it is unclear when the store will open, as Apple's leaked roadmap did not list an estimated timeframe for this proposed location. Apple currently has three stores in Metro Detroit, but this would be the first location serving the city's downtown. The store could also attract cross-border shoppers from nearby Windsor in Canada.

In September, Crain's Detroit Business also reported that Simon Property Group is redeveloping a portion of the surface parking lot at Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan into a mixed-use area with both retail and residential buildings. An executive at brokerage firm Colliers told the publication that Apple will be relocating its current store inside the Briarwood Mall to at least a portion of an upcoming 16,000-square-foot retail building in the parking lot. Apple's leaked roadmap estimated the new Ann Arbor store would open in September, but it has missed that target, and a timeframe for the store's completion has not been publicly shared. Apple's current store in Briarwood Mall opened in 2007, and it is quite small.

Meanwhile, content creator Joel Franco recently shared a photo of what very much looks like an Apple store under construction at Miami Worldcenter, a mixed-use area being developed just north of the city's downtown in South Florida. Apple's roadmap estimated the store would open in August, but construction is evidently taking months longer, and there is currently no timeframe for when the location will be completed.

Elsewhere, building permits and photos have revealed that Apple is planning to relocate its store at University Park Village in Fort Worth, Texas. Demolition of the retail units that Apple will be taking over there only recently began, so do not expect the store to open soon. Apple estimated that the store would open in February 2025 in its roadmap, but that timeframe seems quite ambitious at this point and likely won't be met. Apple's current store at University Park Village opened in 2008, so it now looks dated.

Outside of the U.S., Apple is planning to relocate its store in Perth, Western Australia to a 1930s-era building originally built for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as confirmed by an article on the Perth government's website this month. The building is located at the corner of Murray Street and Forrest Place, and Apple is expected to take over units previously occupied by Australian swimwear retailer City Beach, next to Sephora. Apple's current store in Perth, located on nearby Hay Street, opened in 2010. Apple's roadmap estimated that this store would also open in February 2025, but timing could shift as always.

As we reported earlier this year, Apple is also relocating its Sainte-Catherine store in Montréal, Canada to a nearby 125-year-old heritage building. That is yet another store that Apple aimed to open in February 2025, barring delays.

Tag: Apple Store

Popular Stories

best buy holiday

Best Buy Reveals Black Friday Plans With Sitewide Sales Available Now

Friday November 8, 2024 10:05 am PST by
Black Friday sales are continuing today with Best Buy kicking off early Black Friday deals that will last for the next few days. Similar to other retailers, Best Buy's early Black Friday event includes sitewide savings on Apple products, headphones, TVs, monitors, video games, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
Read Full Article14 comments
mac mini thermal architecture feature

New Mac Mini Has Modular Storage, 256GB Model Will Have Faster SSD

Friday November 8, 2024 7:06 am PST by
Apple has returned to using two 128GB storage chips in the new Mac mini with 256GB of storage, according to a partial teardown video shared on social media today. This means the base-model Mac mini with the M4 chip will not have significantly slower SSD speeds compared to higher-end configurations of the computer with 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of storage, as multiple NAND chips allows for faster SSD...
Read Full Article150 comments
iphone passcode green

Cops Suspect iOS 18 iPhones Are Communicating to Force Reboots, Making Unlocking Harder

Thursday November 7, 2024 2:20 pm PST by
Law enforcement officials in Detroit, Michigan are warning other police officers about an alleged iPhone change that causes Apple devices stored for forensic examination to spontaneously restart, reports 404 Media. iPhones that are undergoing examination have apparently been rebooting, which makes them harder to unlock with brute force methods, and Michigan police think that it's due to a...
Read Full Article100 comments
Generic iOS 18

Everything New in iOS 18.2 Beta 2

Monday November 4, 2024 12:34 pm PST by
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 updates to developers, and Apple is continuing to refine the Apple Intelligence capabilities. There are also a handful of smaller features that are worth knowing about. Find My Find My has a new option to Share Item Location with an "airline or trusted person" that can help you locate something that you've misplaced....
Read Full Article69 comments
maxresdefault

Hands On With Apple's New M4 Mac Mini

Friday November 8, 2024 12:21 pm PST by
Apple launched the new Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro models with M4 chips today, and because the Mac mini is the only one of the machines that got a design update, we thought we'd check it out to see how it compares to the prior version. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The 2024 version of the Mac mini is much smaller than the previous M2 model, so it takes up...
Read Full Article125 comments
High Power Mode Feature 2

Apple Expands High Power Mode to MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Models With M4 Pro Chip

Thursday November 7, 2024 12:15 pm PST by
High Power Mode is available on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models with the M4 Pro chip, according to Ars Technica's Andrew Cunningham. The feature was previously limited to Macs with Apple's highest-end "Max" chip, so this is the first time it is available on Macs with a "Pro" chip. This is the second time that Apple has expanded availability of High Power...
Read Full Article44 comments
next generation carplay multi display

Here's the Latest on Next-Generation CarPlay After 2.5 Years of Waiting

Wednesday November 6, 2024 8:33 am PST by
It has been nearly two and a half years since Apple first previewed next-generation CarPlay at WWDC 2022, and it has still yet to become available in any vehicles. Below, we recap the latest information about next-generation CarPlay. Launch Timing Apple's website continues to say that the first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay support will "arrive in 2024," but it has yet to provide ...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

Skipping the New MacBook Pro? Here Are the Rumors About M5 Models

Friday November 8, 2024 9:35 am PST by
The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips launched in stores today. If you are not planning to upgrade this year, be aware that there are already rumors about next year's MacBook Pro models with M5 series chips. It appears the MacBook Pro will remain on an annual upgrade cycle next year. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said camera module...
Read Full Article76 comments