New Apple Stores Planned for Downtown Detroit, Miami, and Elsewhere

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last year leaked Apple's internal roadmap for more than 50 new and relocated retail stores through 2027, and so far the list has proven to be accurate, beyond Apple missing some of its estimated timeframes.



Some of the new and relocated stores in the list that have since opened in the U.S. include Apple Del Amo in California, Apple Birkdale Village in North Carolina, Apple South Shore in Massachusetts, Apple Tice's Corner in New Jersey, Apple Mall of Georgia in Georgia, Apple Bridge Street in Alabama, and Apple Fairfax Corner in Virginia. The list also mentioned that Apple Roosevelt Field in New York and Apple La Encantada in Arizona would be relocating, and both of those stores recently moved to temporary locations.

Several other projects on the list are moving forward, based on reports and other information that has surfaced online in recent months.

Apple will likely be moving into multiple street-facing retail units between 1426 and 1434 Woodward Avenue in Downtown Detroit, Michigan, sources told Crain's Detroit Business last month. The publication shared a photo showing that construction is already underway on the project, but it is unclear when the store will open, as Apple's leaked roadmap did not list an estimated timeframe for this proposed location. Apple currently has three stores in Metro Detroit, but this would be the first location serving the city's downtown. The store could also attract cross-border shoppers from nearby Windsor in Canada.

In September, Crain's Detroit Business also reported that Simon Property Group is redeveloping a portion of the surface parking lot at Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan into a mixed-use area with both retail and residential buildings. An executive at brokerage firm Colliers told the publication that Apple will be relocating its current store inside the Briarwood Mall to at least a portion of an upcoming 16,000-square-foot retail building in the parking lot. Apple's leaked roadmap estimated the new Ann Arbor store would open in September, but it has missed that target, and a timeframe for the store's completion has not been publicly shared. Apple's current store in Briarwood Mall opened in 2007, and it is quite small.

Meanwhile, content creator Joel Franco recently shared a photo of what very much looks like an Apple store under construction at Miami Worldcenter, a mixed-use area being developed just north of the city's downtown in South Florida. Apple's roadmap estimated the store would open in August, but construction is evidently taking months longer, and there is currently no timeframe for when the location will be completed.

Elsewhere, building permits and photos have revealed that Apple is planning to relocate its store at University Park Village in Fort Worth, Texas. Demolition of the retail units that Apple will be taking over there only recently began, so do not expect the store to open soon. Apple estimated that the store would open in February 2025 in its roadmap, but that timeframe seems quite ambitious at this point and likely won't be met. Apple's current store at University Park Village opened in 2008, so it now looks dated.

Outside of the U.S., Apple is planning to relocate its store in Perth, Western Australia to a 1930s-era building originally built for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as confirmed by an article on the Perth government's website this month. The building is located at the corner of Murray Street and Forrest Place, and Apple is expected to take over units previously occupied by Australian swimwear retailer City Beach, next to Sephora. Apple's current store in Perth, located on nearby Hay Street, opened in 2010. Apple's roadmap estimated that this store would also open in February 2025, but timing could shift as always.

As we reported earlier this year, Apple is also relocating its Sainte-Catherine store in Montréal, Canada to a nearby 125-year-old heritage building. That is yet another store that Apple aimed to open in February 2025, barring delays.