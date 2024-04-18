Apple Store in Downtown Montréal Reportedly Moving to 125-Year-Old Heritage Building

Apple is preparing to move its retail store on Saint-Catherine Street in Montréal, Québec, according to Canadian newspaper La Presse.

The current Apple Sainte-Catherine store The current Apple Sainte-Catherine store

The report cites three sources who said Apple will be opening a new retail store in a 125-year-old heritage building located at 1255 Saint-Catherine Street, which would be less than 100 meters away from the company's current store on the street. Apple's contractors are said to be in the process of completing major renovations to the building, which has been vacant for a few years after clothing retailer Ardene left the space.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last year reported that Apple was considering relocating its Saint-Catherine store. At the time, he said Apple aimed to open the new store in February 2025, but the timeframe could change. La Presse reported that Apple's current space on the street is already listed as available for lease online. Apple has not publicly announced any plans to relocate the store, and it did not respond to our inquiry.

1255 Sainte-Catherine Street (Image Credit: LoopNet) 1255 Sainte-Catherine Street (Image Credit: LoopNet)

Apple's existing two-floor store on Sainte-Catherine Street first opened in 2008, in Montréal's downtown Ville-Marie area. The store will be temporarily closed for one day on Tuesday, April 23, for reasons unclear, according to Apple's website.

The new location would be Apple's first store within a historic building in Canada, with many of the company's other locations in the country found in indoor shopping malls. Apple recently relocated its store at the Square One shopping mall in Mississauga, Ontario, just west of Toronto, as it continues to modernize its Canadian retail fleet.

Thanks, Kevin!