Kuo: Apple Planning Smart Home Camera and New AirPods With More Health Features

In a blog post today, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed two new products that Apple apparently plans to release in a few years from now, including a smart home camera and updated AirPods with more health features.



Kuo said mass production of Apple's smart home camera is scheduled for 2026, with the company apparently aiming to ship tens of millions of units in the long term. While he did not reveal many specific features planned for the camera, he said it will wirelessly integrate with other Apple products and have deep integration with Apple Intelligence and Siri.

The new camera and the health-focused AirPods will be exclusively assembled by Chinese manufacturer Goertek, according to Kuo.

This story will be updated with more details.