Find My Gains Option to Share Lost Item Location With an 'Airline or Trusted Person' in iOS 18.2

Apple in iOS 18.2 beta 2 added a new feature to the Find My app, which is designed to allow you to share a lost item's location with a trusted person. Apple says that the feature is meant to help you locate an item through a third-party, like an airline employee.



In the ‌Find My‌ app, there's now an option to "Share Item Location" and "Show Contact Info." Choosing the Share Item Location option creates a link that allows someone to see the location of a lost item when they open the link.

Choosing Show Contact Info lets any phone or tablet connect to a lost item to open a website with more information about it, including phone number and email address.

‌Find My‌ already allowed you to share an item with a person in your Contacts list, but now it also lets you temporarily provide an item's location to someone else who might be able to help you find it.