Get Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for All-Time Low Price of $69.99
Today we're tracking a new all-time low price on Apple's AirTag 4-Pack, which has hit $69.99 on Amazon, down from $99.00. This sale beats the previous record low price by a few dollars, and it's one of the best overall early Black Friday deals that we've seen so far this season.
If you're shopping for a single AirTag, Walmart's early Black Friday sale just kicked off and you can get the AirTag 1-Pack for just $19.00, down from $29.00. Note that you'll need a Walmart+ subscription to get this deal for the next few hours, but it'll be available to everyone by 5 p.m. ET today.
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.
