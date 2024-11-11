Get Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for All-Time Low Price of $69.99

Today we're tracking a new all-time low price on Apple's AirTag 4-Pack, which has hit $69.99 on Amazon, down from $99.00. This sale beats the previous record low price by a few dollars, and it's one of the best overall early Black Friday deals that we've seen so far this season.

If you're shopping for a single AirTag, Walmart's early Black Friday sale just kicked off and you can get the AirTag 1-Pack for just $19.00, down from $29.00. Note that you'll need a Walmart+ subscription to get this deal for the next few hours, but it'll be available to everyone by 5 p.m. ET today.

