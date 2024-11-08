Variable Aperture Rumored to Bring Major Camera Upgrade to iPhone 18 Pro

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models will feature a main rear camera with a variable aperture for the first time, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a new post on Medium, Kuo outlined how upcoming products such as the iPhone 17 "Slim," M5 MacBook Pro, and ‌iPhone‌ 18 will affect Apple supplier Sunny Optical. One of the main upgrades for the high-end ‌iPhone‌ 18 models will apparently be variable aperture on the rear wide camera.

The iPhone 14 Pro, 15 Pro, and 16 Pro's main cameras feature a fixed aperture of ƒ/1.78. A variable aperture would allow the ‌iPhone‌'s main camera to control the amount of light entering the lens, allowing it to adjust to different lighting conditions. It also would provide more control over depth of field, enabling sharper focus on subjects or smoother background blur.

Kuo believes that Sunny Optical and Luxshare will be the primary and secondary shutter suppliers, while the variable aperture lens will be supplied by Sunny Optical and Largan Precision. The ‌iPhone‌ 18 is expected to launch in 2026.

More to follow...