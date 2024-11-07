M4 Macs Now Arriving to Customers in Australia and New Zealand

It's already Friday, November 8 in Australia and New Zealand, so customers who pre-ordered a new iMac, Mac mini, or MacBook Pro are beginning to receive their orders.



Apple introduced the new M4 Macs last week, with staggered announcements on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The ‌iMac‌ is equipped with the M4 chip that we first saw in the iPad Pro, while the ‌Mac mini‌ uses the M4 and the M4 Pro, a new higher-end chip.

The ‌MacBook Pro‌ can be purchased with the M4, M4 Pro, or M4 Max chip in the 14-inch size, or with an M4 Pro or M4 Max chip in the 16-inch size. Apple has bumped up the minimum RAM to 16GB, but starting prices have not changed. For the M4 Pro and M4 Max models, Apple added Thunderbolt 5, which allows for faster transfer speeds.

The ‌Mac mini‌ has a new, slimmed down size that takes up less space on a desk, and the ‌MacBook Pro‌ and ‌iMac‌ got a nano-texture display option that cuts down on glare. The ‌Mac mini‌ is priced starting at $599, the ‌iMac‌ starts at $1,299, and the ‌MacBook Pro‌ starts at $1,599.

New Zealand doesn't have any Apple retail stores, but Apple Stores in Australia will have stock configurations of the new Macs available for walk-in purchases. Supply constraints are not expected.

Following New Zealand and Australia, sales of the M4 Mac models‌ will begin in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and finally, North America.