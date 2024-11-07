M4 MacBook Pro Reviews: Processor Benchmarks Impress, New Nano-Texture Option Worth the Extra $150

The first wave of reviews of Apple's new M4-powered MacBook Pro models were published this morning. We've collected some of the latest impressions from YouTube channels and select media outlets below.



Apple last month announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models, adding next-generation M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, with Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and a few other updates.



Nano-texture display

The Verge's Antonio G. Di Benedetto:



As for doing my edits on the nano-texture display, I know glossy screens have a slightly deeper contrast, but I love not worrying about glare. I’m not exclusively editing in a dark room with a hooded reference monitor, and I like the flexibility of working in places with less-than-ideal lighting conditions. The convenience of the nano-texture far outweighs any slight technical advantage of a glossy display. And at $150, it’s a worthwhile upgrade for visual pros.

TechCrunch's Brian Heater:



Simply put: If you’re buying a new Pro and plan to go outside ever, spend the additional $150. I presently have two Studio Displays on my desktop. One is nano-textured, the other isn’t. It makes a huge difference, even indoors. In fact, at one point I rearranged the two screens in a way that minimizes the glare from the one window in the room. Glossy displays on Macs are one of those things we complained about years ago, but at a certain point, many of us were worn down by Apple’s refusal to offer an alternative over the years. I had given up on the idea years ago. Now that it’s available, I plan to get it for any MacBook I get, going forward.

The new ‌‌MacBook Pro‌ Models‌ can be ordered now on Apple.com and will be available in Apple Stores starting Friday.