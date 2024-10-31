M4 Pro Chip Benchmark Results Reveal an Extremely Impressive Performance Feat

by

The first Geekbench 6 benchmark results for the M4 Pro chip surfaced today. Impressively, the results that are available so far show that the highest-end M4 Pro chip is faster than the highest-end M2 Ultra chip in terms of peak multi-core CPU performance.

M4 Pro on Blue
Here is a comparison of the results:

  • Mac mini with M4 Pro (14-core CPU): 22,094 multi-core score (average of 11 results)

  • Mac Studio with M2 Ultra (24-core CPU): 21,351 (average of more than 600 results)

Based on these results, the M4 Pro now holds the record of being the fastest Apple silicon chip ever in the Geekbench 6 database. Of course, it will soon be surpassed by the M4 Max chip with a 16-core CPU, but no results are available for that chip as of writing. We will publish a follow-up report with the M4 Max results once they are available.

What this means is that you can now purchase a Mac mini with a 14-core M4 Pro for $1,599 in the U.S. and get similar to faster peak performance than a Mac Studio with the 24-core M2 Ultra, a configuration that starts at $3,999.

As for year-over-year performance improvements, the M4 Pro is up to 45% faster than the highest-end M3 Pro chip in terms of multi-core CPU performance, based on the Geekbench 6 results that are available so far.

Here is a comparison of the results:

  • Mac mini with M4 Pro (14-core CPU): 22,094 multi-core score (average of 11 results)

  • 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro (12-core CPU): 15,282 (average of more than 4,000 results)

Read our earlier coverage of the M4 Pro announcement to learn more about the chip.

All of Apple's new Macs launch on Friday, November 8.

Top Rated Comments

UltimateSyn Avatar
UltimateSyn
33 minutes ago at 07:12 pm
Impressive performance. Seems like the Mac Studio is an awful purchase until it gets updated with the M4 family.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
31 minutes ago at 07:14 pm
Does it compare to this performance comparison though:

https://www.macrumors.com/2023/11/01/m3-max-chip-benchmark-results/
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Gnattu Avatar
Gnattu
28 minutes ago at 07:18 pm
A friendly note that Geekbench6 is not designed for big CPUs and the multicore performance scaling drops significantly after a certain core amount due to its design to reflect common consumer tasks, which means it might not reflect the workstation tasks performance that scales well with core count, like compiling a lot of source code using all cores.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Yamcha Avatar
Yamcha
21 minutes ago at 07:24 pm
That's insanely fast. My Alienware X14 R2 with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 only gets a multi-core score of 9000.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vorkosigan1 Avatar
vorkosigan1
17 minutes ago at 07:29 pm

Exactly. It is impressive Apple will allow customers to purchase a computer for twice the price with worse performance…
"allow". If only those customers had any free will.....
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AAPLGeek Avatar
AAPLGeek
15 minutes ago at 07:31 pm

Any GPU comparisons to equivalent M3 Pro GPU core count? Curious to see what they achieved there in a single gen.
12 Core M3 Pro vs 14 Core M4 Pro



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments