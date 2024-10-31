M4 Pro Chip Benchmark Results Reveal an Extremely Impressive Performance Feat
The first Geekbench 6 benchmark results for the M4 Pro chip surfaced today. Impressively, the results that are available so far show that the highest-end M4 Pro chip is faster than the highest-end M2 Ultra chip in terms of peak multi-core CPU performance.
Here is a comparison of the results:
- Mac mini with M4 Pro (14-core CPU): 22,094 multi-core score (average of 11 results)
- Mac Studio with M2 Ultra (24-core CPU): 21,351 (average of more than 600 results)
Based on these results, the M4 Pro now holds the record of being the fastest Apple silicon chip ever in the Geekbench 6 database. Of course, it will soon be surpassed by the M4 Max chip with a 16-core CPU, but no results are available for that chip as of writing. We will publish a follow-up report with the M4 Max results once they are available.
What this means is that you can now purchase a Mac mini with a 14-core M4 Pro for $1,599 in the U.S. and get similar to faster peak performance than a Mac Studio with the 24-core M2 Ultra, a configuration that starts at $3,999.
As for year-over-year performance improvements, the M4 Pro is up to 45% faster than the highest-end M3 Pro chip in terms of multi-core CPU performance, based on the Geekbench 6 results that are available so far.
Here is a comparison of the results:
- Mac mini with M4 Pro (14-core CPU): 22,094 multi-core score (average of 11 results)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro (12-core CPU): 15,282 (average of more than 4,000 results)
Read our earlier coverage of the M4 Pro announcement to learn more about the chip.
All of Apple's new Macs launch on Friday, November 8.
