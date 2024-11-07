Hands-On With the Sonos Arc Ultra

by

Back in October, Sonos ended its moratorium on new product launches and introduced the Arc Ultra, a new version of its popular Arc soundbar. We thought we'd check out the Arc Ultra to see if it's worth picking up as Sonos still struggles to overcome negative perception of its app.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Priced at $999, the Arc Ultra brings an upgrade in sound quality compared to the original Arc. It can be paired with the Sub 4, which is also new, for added bass. The Sub 4 isn't required, and the Arc Ultra sounds great even without it. For audiophiles, the Arc Ultra has 9.1.4 spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, and it is able to produce sound that feels like it's coming from all around you.

In terms of design, the Arc Ultra has a lower profile than the prior version, but it is a bit longer. It otherwise looks similar, with an HDMI port for eARC, a power button, a Bluetooth button for pairing, Ethernet, and a slider to turn the microphone for the voice assistant on and off. Power and volume can be controlled via a TV remote, but the app is required for other features.

With the Sonos app, you can use TruePlay to fine-tune sound, and there are different levels of speech enhancement for you to select from. Sonos held off on introducing new products after the criticism that it received over its May app overhaul. When the Ultra launched, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said that the company felt that the app had been improved enough to allow for new hardware.

Sonos has committed to regular app updates, and released an update alongside the new products. The app worked well with the Arc Ultra for setup, but if you're not a fan of the redesigned layout and the navigation issues that come alongside it, nothing has changed. It is also worth noting that some users have run into a problem with surround sound and TruePlay, which Sonos is working on.

In the Apple ecosystem, the Arc Ultra serves as an AirPlay 2 device so you can use it alongside other ‌AirPlay‌ 2-enabled speakers.

If you're all-in with Sonos products or if you're looking for a new soundbar, the Arc Ultra is worth checking out.

Tag: Sonos

Popular Stories

election results 2024 live activities

Track 2024 U.S. Election Results Live on Your iPhone Lock Screen

Tuesday November 5, 2024 5:02 am PST by
Apple News is providing Live Activities support for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, allowing iPhone and iPad users to track electoral results in real time directly from their Lock Screen. The feature is rolling out for U.S. users over the course of Election Day, November 5, providing continuous updates of the electoral count. So if you're interested, you don't need to repeatedly check...
Read Full Article168 comments
Generic iOS 18

Everything New in iOS 18.2 Beta 2

Monday November 4, 2024 12:34 pm PST by
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 updates to developers, and Apple is continuing to refine the Apple Intelligence capabilities. There are also a handful of smaller features that are worth knowing about. Find My Find My has a new option to Share Item Location with an "airline or trusted person" that can help you locate something that you've misplaced....
Read Full Article61 comments
ios 18 2 chatgpt plus

iOS 18.2 Beta 2 Shows Siri ChatGPT Limit, Offers 'Plus' Upgrade Option

Monday November 4, 2024 10:54 am PST by
With the second beta of iOS 18.2 that's available for developers today, Apple has further fleshed out the ChatGPT integration that's available with Siri. In the Settings app, there's now a section that shows the ChatGPT daily limit, and offers an option to upgrade to the paid ChatGPT Plus plan. The beta includes an Advanced Capabilities section with a "Daily Limit" reading that shows up as...
Read Full Article104 comments
iCloud General Feature

Here's What's New in Apple's Updated iCloud Terms and Conditions Taking Effect Next Week

Friday September 13, 2024 7:39 am PDT by
Apple has started notifying users about an upcoming revision to its iCloud Terms and Conditions, which takes effect on Monday, September 16. We compared the text of the upcoming iCloud Terms and Conditions with the current U.S. version from September 18, 2023 and identified four key changes: "Apple ID" references have been changed to "Apple Account" throughout. iCloud users must agree to ...
Read Full Article63 comments
ipads early bf deals

The Best Early Black Friday iPad Deals

Tuesday November 5, 2024 7:02 am PST by
Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but you can already find great prices on numerous iPads, including the 9th generation iPad, 10th generation iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Of course, there is a chance that ...
Read Full Article15 comments
M4 M4 Pro vs M4 Max Feature

When to Expect New M4 MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro Models

Monday November 4, 2024 2:36 am PST by
Apple's fall 2024 Mac announcements have included new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models, all of which debuted with variants of Apple's M4 chip. Apple intends to update the rest of its Mac lineup with M4 series processors over the next 12 months, which will make it the first time that Apple has used the same chip generation across all of its Macs. This means we can expect new M4...
Read Full Article61 comments
New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

10 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.2

Thursday October 31, 2024 9:42 am PDT by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 in December, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls incoming as well. ...
Read Full Article47 comments