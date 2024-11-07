Hands-On With the Sonos Arc Ultra

Back in October, Sonos ended its moratorium on new product launches and introduced the Arc Ultra, a new version of its popular Arc soundbar. We thought we'd check out the Arc Ultra to see if it's worth picking up as Sonos still struggles to overcome negative perception of its app.

Priced at $999, the Arc Ultra brings an upgrade in sound quality compared to the original Arc. It can be paired with the Sub 4, which is also new, for added bass. The Sub 4 isn't required, and the Arc Ultra sounds great even without it. For audiophiles, the Arc Ultra has 9.1.4 spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, and it is able to produce sound that feels like it's coming from all around you.

In terms of design, the Arc Ultra has a lower profile than the prior version, but it is a bit longer. It otherwise looks similar, with an HDMI port for eARC, a power button, a Bluetooth button for pairing, Ethernet, and a slider to turn the microphone for the voice assistant on and off. Power and volume can be controlled via a TV remote, but the app is required for other features.

With the Sonos app, you can use TruePlay to fine-tune sound, and there are different levels of speech enhancement for you to select from. Sonos held off on introducing new products after the criticism that it received over its May app overhaul. When the Ultra launched, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said that the company felt that the app had been improved enough to allow for new hardware.

Sonos has committed to regular app updates, and released an update alongside the new products. The app worked well with the Arc Ultra for setup, but if you're not a fan of the redesigned layout and the navigation issues that come alongside it, nothing has changed. It is also worth noting that some users have run into a problem with surround sound and TruePlay, which Sonos is working on.

In the Apple ecosystem, the Arc Ultra serves as an AirPlay 2 device so you can use it alongside other ‌AirPlay‌ 2-enabled speakers.

If you're all-in with Sonos products or if you're looking for a new soundbar, the Arc Ultra is worth checking out.