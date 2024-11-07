Belkin Launches New Travel Bag for Apple Vision Pro

Belkin today announced the launch of a new Travel Bag for the Apple Vision Pro, with the accessory joining the recently unveiled Belkin-branded Head Strap.



The Travel Bag from Belkin is not quite as large as Apple's own Vision Pro travel carrier, measuring in at 9 inches by 8 inches by 5 inches. The smaller size will allow the bag to better fit inside a travel bag or backpack, but it is not as small as the WaterField Designs travel case.

Belkin's Travel Bag has multiple compartments to house the Vision Pro and accessories like the battery, power adapter, and additional headbands like Belkin's Head Strap. It can be carried using a handle or a strap, and there is cushioning to keep the device safe. The bag comes in gray, so it will presumably stay cleaner than Apple's white case.

Belkin's Travel Bag is priced at $99.95, so it is $100 cheaper than Apple's Travel Case. It can be purchased from the Apple website.



Apple is also selling the Belkin Head Strap, a $49.95 accessory that goes over the top of the head to make the Vision Pro more comfortable to wear by better distributing weight.