Apple to Sell Belkin Head Strap for Use With Vision Pro's Solo Knit Band

Apple plans to sell a Belkin head strap that can be attached to the Vision Pro's Solo Knit Band, for added comfort and stability while wearing the headset, according to a product listing spotted by Brad Lynch of EOZ VR (reposted by @M1Astra).



The adjustable strap features a "secure locking mechanism for additional stabilization," and it offers a "precise fit for a wide range of head sizes and shapes."

"Designed with aesthetics that make a great addition to the Solo Knit band, the Head Strap features a secure locking mechanism and additional stabilization points to keep Apple Vision Pro in place, even during vigorous movement," the product listing says.

The band will cost $49.95 on Apple's online store in the U.S., but it is not yet available to order. It is unclear when the head strap will be released.

When the Vision Pro was unveiled at WWDC 2023, Apple showed someone wearing the headset with both a Solo Knit Band and a head strap, and it even offered members of the press that combination when they demoed the device. However, that head strap was never made available to the public. In addition to the Solo Knit Band, the Vision Pro ships with the Dual Loop Band, which has a pair of upper and lower slimmer straps.

Apple showed the Solo Knit Band with a head strap at WWDC 2023 Apple showed the Solo Knit Band with a head strap at WWDC 2023

Some customers find the Vision Pro to still feel heavy on the face even with the Dual Loop Band. In response to this feedback, it seems likely that Apple partnered with Belkin to come up with a head strap for use with the Solo Knit Band after all.