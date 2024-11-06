iOS 18.2 Lets You Track Progress of Safari Downloads on Lock Screen
iOS 18.2 expands Live Activities support to ongoing Safari downloads, allowing you to quickly track the progress of file downloads on the iPhone's Lock Screen, and in the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models and newer.
This is a minor but useful improvement coming with iOS 18.2. The update is currently in beta, and it will be released in December, according to Apple.
Check out our lists of new features and changes in the first and second betas of iOS 18.2 to see what else is coming with the update, including additional Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji, Image Playground, and ChatGPT integration for Siri.
