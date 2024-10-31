Kuo: Apple's Upcoming 5G and Wi-Fi Chips for iPhones Are Currently Two Different Chips

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said that at least one iPhone 17 model launching next year will be equipped with an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip. For years, Apple has also been rumored to be developing its own in-house 5G chip for iPhones, and Kuo has since provided some clarification about Apple's plans.



Earlier this month, 9to5Mac reported that Apple's in-house 5G chip would "also handle Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS," but Kuo disagrees. He told us that Apple's 5G and Wi-Fi chips are currently "two different chips" that will roll out in the iPhone 17 and other devices starting in the second half of 2025. Kuo said the chips will be used in devices "simultaneously." If this information is accurate, that rules out the rumored all-in-one Apple chip for 5G, Wi-Fi, and other connectivity, but that could remain a future possibility.

Kuo said the iPhone SE 4 rumored to launch in March will be equipped with an Apple-designed 5G modem, but a Broadcom-supplied Wi-Fi chip.

"Starting from 2H25, both Apple's 5G and Wi-Fi chips will gradually be used in new products simultaneously," said Kuo, in a follow-up social media post today. "However, since these are two different chips (using different TSMC processes), the early switch-over timelines will differ due to separate production schedules. For example, the iPhone SE4 will move to an Apple 5G modem but still use a Broadcom Wi-Fi chip."

Kuo also expects Apple's 5G modem to be used in the rumored ultra-thin iPhone 17 model.

Read our earlier story for more details about Apple's rumored Wi-Fi 7 chip for the iPhone 17.