iPhone Users Updating to iOS 18.1 Twice as Fast as iOS 17.1 Following Apple Intelligence Launch

The new Apple Intelligence features that Apple released in iOS 18.1 are spurring people to update to the new software, Apple CEO Tim Cook said today in an interview with CNBC.



Customers are downloading and installing iOS 18.1 at twice the rate that they adopted iOS 17.1 during the same timeframe last year, according to Cook.

Apple has not yet provided installation numbers for the iOS 18 update, so this is the first insight we've had into how ‌iOS 18‌ adoption compares to iOS 17.

iOS 18.1 was released on Monday, and it brings ‌Apple Intelligence‌ capabilities to the iPhone 15 Pro, ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 models. It includes Writing Tools for proofreading text, a new Siri look and Type to ‌Siri‌ functionality, summaries and smart replies, a "Clean Up" tool for Photos, and more.

iOS 18.2, which is set to be released in December, is likely to encourage even more people to update, because it has the first ‌Apple Intelligence‌ image generation features like Image Playground and Genmoji.