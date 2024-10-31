PSA: There Are Special Halloween-Themed Snoopy Watch Faces Available

For Snoopy fans who use the Snoopy watch face on the Apple Watch, Apple has a selection of Halloween-themed animations that are available today.



The Snoopy watch face cycles through different animated scenes featuring Snoopy and Woodstock, so the Halloween options will come up randomly if you're using the Snoopy watch face.

There are at least three Halloween faces, including a mummy version Snoopy that walks across the watch display before disappearing, Snoopy in a pumpkin jumping out to say Boo to Woodstock, and Snoopy with a treat bag that Woodstock drops a treat into. Apple added these last year, but they are available for a limited time again.

Apple has quite a few different Snoopy watch faces available, but the Halloween options will likely come up at least a few times during the day with the Snoopy watch face set.