M4 MacBook Pro Gets First Discounts at Best Buy for Members

Apple today introduced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips. Although these computers were just announced, Best Buy is already providing early pre-order discounts exclusively to My Best Buy Plus and Total members at up to $150 off.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Discounts start at $50 off for the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro (10-core/512GB), available at $1,549.00 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members. Best Buy also has numerous 16-inch M4 Pro/M4 Max models on sale, including the 16-inch M4 Max MacBook Pro (16-core/1TB) for $3,849.00 for members, down from $3,999.00.

Note: Only Best Buy members will see these deals.

The new M4 Pro and M4 Max MacBook Pro models feature a minimum of 24GB of Unified Memory, as well as three Thunderbolt 5 ports. All models of the computer include an improved Liquid Retina XDR display, new 12MP Center Stage camera, improved battery life, a MagSafe 3 port, a headphone jack, and support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

You can read more about the new MacBook Pro in our dedicated post. Apple today also updated the MacBook Air line with increased 16GB of RAM, but we haven't tracked discounts yet on these new models.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.



Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about top deals as we head into the holidays? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!